From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 13, 1962
High button shoes and $17 good quality men’s suits were being sold when Walter A. Gibson and Norman H. “Dusty” Rhodes opened The Togs, a men’s clothing store 50 years ago yesterday on Lewiston’s Main Street.
Fifty years later, Gibson Clothing, 642 Main St., is now owned by his son, Walter A. Gibson Jr.
The Togs was first located at 516 Main St., where Woolworth’s variety store sits. About 1912, it moved to 602-604 Main St., now the site of Weisfield’s jewelry and Fairley’s shoe store.
Remodeling work has been completed at Tri-State Memorial Hospital to provide an improved method of dispensing medications, Administrator William Yeats said yesterday.
Yeats said the original medication room was large enough, but heavy foot traffic through it to reach a utility room did not permit adequate separation of “clean” and “soiled” functions, which is now required by state law.
A new room, across the hall from the main nurses’ station, has enough cupboard space for all medicines, solutions and sterile supplies to serve the west wing. Only the registered nurse assigned to dispense medications is permitted access to the new room. This is also in accordance with state law, which prohibits untrained personnel from having access to medicine.