From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 11, 1961
Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors yesterday put their stamp of approval on a proposal to construct a large, illuminated sign west of Dodge Junction on Highway 410. The sign would call travelers’ attention to the advantages of the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
William Simon, chairman of the chamber’s Roads and Highway Committee, said since redesign of the junction of Highways 295 and 410 at Dodge Junction, travel on Highway 410 east of there (toward Lewiston) has “decreased considerably.”
He said a sign 42 by 10½ feet and maintained and repainted twice yearly would cost $65 monthly or $780 yearly, but has to be secured on a contract basis, possibly for three years.
———
OROFINO — A 6-year-old Mexican Chihuahua dog owned by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ward of Orofino has adopted a baby robin.
The Ward family found the baby robin in their yard, apparently a fledging that had fallen from a nest. The Wards took the robin into the house and put it in a basket.
There, the tiny dog took over and assumed the role of mother. She lay by it, licked it and undertook to keep the family cat at a safe distance. She even kept Ward at a safe distance. If he tried to reach for the bird, the dog snarled, showed her teeth and nipped toward his hand. When Mrs. Ward reaches for the bird, the dog is more trusting but watches her carefully.