From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 7, 1961
Forty signed last night for tryouts for two melodramas that will be presented as part of the Lewiston centennial observance this summer.
The 40 also were listed as charter members of a community theater group which will complete organization next Monday.
The final session of a dramatics study group, led by Hod Kincaid, of Lewiston, was held at Moose Hall, Clarkston. A study of improvision and imagination was undertaken.
———
PULLMAN — The J. Fred Bohler scholarship fund at Washington State University received a $500 boost from the Pullman Kiwanis Club on Saturday.
A check in that amount was presented to WSU President Dr. C. Clement French by Dr. T.H. Blosser, president of the Pullman Kiwanis Club.
Bohler, longtime member of the club and its president in 1933, died here last July 14. He was director of athletics at Washington State University from 1908 to 1950.
The fund named for Bohler is set up in the Department of Physical Education, and the Kiwanis contribution will help set up scholarships for a man and a woman majoring in the field of physical education at Washington State.