From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 15, 1962
During the last week in April, 560 vehicles traveled the Lewis & Clark Highway, or an average of 80 cars a day, W. Mark Mace, Lewiston Chamber of Commerce president, announced yesterday.
Mace disclosed the tally of the Idaho Highway Department’s first traffic count this year at a chamber luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. The figures will be available each week and “we’ll be able to watch the totals grow,” Mace said.
Phillip A. Marsh, Lewiston district engineer, told a reporter later that the weekly report should be available more promptly hereafter as arrangements have been made to send it directly to the Lewiston office instead of to department headquarters in Boise first.
———
John T. Day, of Richland, a Superior Court judge, will be featured speaker Saturday night at a banquet at the state convention of the Knights of Columbus. The banquet is being held at the Lewiston Elks Temple.
The convention opens Friday and will end Sunday. More than 300 delegates are expected, General Chairman Tony Weza said yesterday.
Judge Day, a fourth degree KC, took college and law degree work at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., the Foreign Service School, Washington, and at Gonzaga University, Spokane. During World War II he was shot down over Germany as a member of the U.S. Air Force. His experiences were included in a book on the problems of prisoners of war.