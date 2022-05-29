From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 29, 1962
Lewiston High School has received its first application to succeed football coach Bud Riley, Supt. C.L. Booth said yesterday.
Riley accepted Saturday the position of freshman football coach and administrative assistant to head coach Dee Andros at the University of Idaho.
Booth said yesterday he wasn’t sure whether a new coach would be named at the next school board meeting on the second Monday of June. This will depend upon whether enough applications have been received by that time, Booth indicated.
Riley taught history and coached football at Lewiston High School for three seasons.
———
Lewiston Orchards residents, turning out in unanticipated numbers, yesterday by a 6-5 margin voted against construction of a $150,000 swimming pool in Hereth Park.
The vote was 498 in favor, 599 against. The election was sponsored by the Lewiston Orchards Recreation & Improvement Association as an advisory ballot for the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
The pool was to be financed by the addition of 50 cents a month to domestic water bills in the district, with the debt to be retired within a 10-year period. The defeat came from west Orchards voters, who were against the proposal 235 to 360. The east Orchards vote was 263 yes, 239 no.