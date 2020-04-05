From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 5, 1960
M.D. Bradshaw was reelected president of the Asotin County Gerontology Council at its quarterly board meeting yesterday.
Other officers are Charles Kirkland, first vice president; Mrs. Pearl Alexander, second vice president; Dean Rutledge, secretary; E.J. Hill, director for one year, and Charles Eggert, director for three years.
———
MOSCOW — A mobile “Town and Atom” demonstration created by the Atomic Energy Commission and sponsored by the Moscow Junior Chamber of Commerce will be shown here Tuesday and Wednesday.
The unit, part of the AEC’s “Atoms for Peace” program, will be open to public inspection on Main Street in front of the Washington Water Power Co. office.
Visitors will be given a comprehensive picture of the many ways in which the atom is playing a more important role in everyday life. Displays range from atomic uses in mining and refining radioactive ores to the construction of reactors designated to provide electrical power.