From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 26, 1961
Construction is nearing an end on one of the tallest masonry structures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley — the 65-foot smokestack which towers over St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The brick stack, which will discharge smoke from the hospital’s big new boiler, is being built by the Boedecker Co. of Tacoma, one of three U.S. firms which specialize in the construction of industrial chimneys.
The chimney is about 6 feet in diameter at the bottom and tapers to about 3 feet at the top. Brickmasons started building it about five weeks ago and reached the top last weekend.
Night and day, the lights blink on and off on the panel of a big new machine in the papermaking plant of Potlatch Forests Inc. east of Lewiston.
The machine is the symbol of revolution at PFI, perhaps the biggest revolution that has taken place in the 30-year-old timber products firm since it began the production of pulp and paperboard 10 years ago.
The machine is an “analog-to-digital converter,” also known as an electronic brain. Its installation was the biggest news of 1961 at PFI. It also was big news throughout the U.S. pulp and paper industry.