KENNEWICK — The Lewis-Clark Broncs were held to just three hits in each game but still managed to split with the Tri-City Braves, second half champions in a Northwest League baseball doubleheader here Monday night. Tri-City won the first game 6-2 behind Pitcher Joe Puleo but the Broncs won the nightcap and last game of the season 2-1.
The Broncs finished the second half campaign in fourth place in the standings after finishing fifth during the first half. The Braves had defeated them in five straight games before the Broncs took the finale.
Tri-City goes to Wenatchee Tuesday night to open the league championship playoff against the Chiefs, winners of the first half but the cellar dwellers in the second half.
———
A swimming season that was only fair ended yesterday with poor attendances at the municipal pool and Clarkston beach on the Snake River.
Richard Roberts, assistant manager, reported the pool closed to the public last evening at 5. It will be available, however, to Clarkston High School for physical education classes for the next two weeks.
Roberts plans to leave tomorrow for Athens, Ga., where he will be a senior at the University of Georgia. He is majoring in Latin American history. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Guy L. Roberts, former Clarkston residents now living at Americus, Ga.