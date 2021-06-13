From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 13, 1961
Eight-year-old Henry E. Jenkins is more than ever convinced he’ll be a space pilot when he grows up. Yesterday Hank received a personal letter from Cmdr. Alan B. Shepard Jr.
Astronaut Shepard’s suborbital manned space flight — the first for the United States — coincided with Hank’s eighth birthday May 5.
On his birthday, Hank, with the help of his mother, Mrs. D.J. (Joe) Jenkins, 800 Sixth Ave., sat down to write Shepard and thank him for timing the flight so well.
———
Sterling Dean, executive director of the Lewiston Centennial, reported yesterday nearly 1,500 people have viewed the Currier and Ives prints in Lewiston banks since they have been on display.
The prints went on display at the First Security Bank of Idaho office at Fifth and Main streets and the Idaho First National Bank Lewis-Clark office at 401 Main St. yesterday.
Dean said people viewing the prints had contributed a “disappointingly small amount” — only $22.50 — to the centennial fund. A pot-bellied stove is at each location to receive contributions.