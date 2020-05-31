From the Lewiston Tribune of May 31, 1960
The Rev. Peter (Matt) Sand, whose family home is Clarkston, celebrated his first solemn high Mass yesterday. It was at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Traditionally, a priest comes to his home parish to say his first solemn high Mass as a culmination to his ordination. Sand was ordained May 21 at St. James Cathedral at Seattle by the Most Rev. Thomas Connolly, archbishop of Seattle.
He has been at St. Martin’s Abbey, order of St. Benedict, Olympia, since 1954. After vacationing here until June 19, he will return to the abbey. He is scheduled to teach in the department of business and economics at St. Martin’s College and also will do administrative work for the abbey and college.
———
PULLMAN — Construction contracts totaling more than $3 million were awarded by Washington State University regents Monday.
The biggest contracts were in construction of two six-story women’s dormitories and adjacent dining hall.
Johnson, Busboom & Rauh, Spokane, was awarded the general contract for $1,819,515; Warren, Little & Lund, Spokane, received a mechanical contract for $617,950; Electric Smith, Spokane, was awarded a contract for $228,302; and the kitchen equipment contract of $98,451 was awarded to Losli Sheet Metal Co., Portland, Ore.