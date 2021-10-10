From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 10, 1961
The St. Joseph’s Hospital building drive raised $305,627.67 this summer to complete its goal, A.L. Barnes, general drive chairman, announced at the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce meeting yesterday. He said $360 and thousands of volunteer hours did the job.
Hospital officials said the hospital’s building project, including a new three-story west wing at the south of the existing structure, therefore is going ahead as planned.
Barnes noted the drive started in June with a goal of $250,000. But when construction bids were opened later that month, they averaged 20 percent higher than estimates.
———
Between 2,000 and 3,000 steer calves and feeders are expected today for the second of a series of three sales sponsored by the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association and the Nez Perce County Cattlemen’s Association at the Twin City Sales Yard, north Lewiston.
Calves and feeders will be judged at 8 this morning and the sale starts at 10. Sales are sponsored each year during September, October and November. This October event usually is the largest. Deadline for entering stock was last night.
The sale is open to members of Idaho, Washington and Oregon Cattlemen’s Associations.