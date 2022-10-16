CRAIGMONT — Camas Prairie’s most recently consolidated high school will be known henceforth as Highland High School. The name was picked by the student body.
The nickname chosen for the athletic teams is the “Huskies.” The school colors are gold, black and white.
Highland High School is part of Joint Class A School District 305. It was formed last summer when two joint class B districts — Craigmont and the Winchester-Reubens districts — voted to consolidate. The new district includes parts of three counties — Lewis, Idaho and Nez Perce.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin City Council Monday evening heard three readings and then approved Ordinance No. 132, which provides for the purchase of the old Scothorn garage for housing the fire truck and city equipment.
The structure, which faces Fillmore Street and borders on an alley behind City Hall, will be purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Oliver J. Morrison of Pullman for $500.
The council members said they had contacted most residents along Second Street between Madison and Washington Streets to seek partial payment for construction of steps to be built to the top of a high retaining wall. Such a stairway would shorten the distance from the street to many of the homes in the block. The matter is under consideration.