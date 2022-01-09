From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 9, 1962
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners Monday accepted a gift deed from the Washington Water Power Co. to 33 acres of land 10 miles west of Asotin which can be developed as a park.
The land contains the historic head gates dam used in the Clarkston water system from 1903 until new wells were completed and put into use at Clarkston in 1959.
Commissioners received the gift deed from Ernest W. Hatch, Lewiston division manager of WWP, and L.E. Stairet, WWP office supervisor and a member of the recently appointed County Parks Board.
———
A total of 1,298 books were circulated in Lewis County on the first swing of the Nez Perce County Free Library’s bookmobile, Edyth Sampson, Lewiston, librarian, said yesterday.
The bookmobile began its second round of the county yesterday and is bringing twice a month service to community patrons of Lewis County, as well as twice a month stops in Nez Perce County.
Miss Sampson said a breakdown of the book circulation showed 218 checked out at Winchester, 152 at Reubens, and 284 at Craigmont, 207 at Nezperce, 51 at Holy Trinity Catholic School at Nezperce and 386 at Kamiah. The bookmobile, she said, makes two stops in each community, one downtown and the second near the schools. At Nezperce a third stop accommodates students of the parochial school.