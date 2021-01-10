From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 10, 1961
The Golden Age, Idaho’s first newspaper, ceased publication 96 years ago today. The Lewiston paper, a weekly except when news of the day warranted twice-a-week publication, had a life span of less than three years.
It was published in an era when gold was the region’s economic lifeblood, and it died when the gold flow slackened and Boise succeeded Lewiston as Idaho’s capital.
The newspaper was launched Aug. 2, 1862, by A.S. Gould. It was later published by John H. Scranton and in 1863 was taken over by Frank Kenyon.
It was Kenyon who closed the newspaper’s doors Jan. 10, 1895. He was one of the conspirators in the successful plot to move the capital to Boise, and apparently stopped publication of the newspaper because he felt Lewiston had little future.
The city council voted last night to widen 21st Street to four lanes without financial help from the property owners. It also voted to order curbs and gutters installed along the street and assess the cost against the property owner.
Sidewalks were not included in the motion for the curb-gutter project. Council members appeared agreed it would be a waste of money to build a four-lane highway without having curbs or gutters to protect it.
The two projects were proposed by Street Commissioner Lester Aschenbrenner, who said he feels the street widening “is essential.”