From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 20, 1962
The Lewis-Clark Broncs officially received the 1961 Northwest League championship pennant and 153 area baseball fans heard St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Larry Jackson outline how a player works his way to the major leagues at a baseball banquet at the Hotel Lewis-Clark last night.
Loyd Harris, president-emeritus of the Broncs, accepted the pennant from Dean Nevelli, Northwest regional manager for the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. Harris acted for Bronc President Don St. Marie, who was called out of town by a death in the family. Wilson supplies the pennant as part of its agreement with the league for the purchase of baseballs.
Nevelli told the dinner that the Northwest League can be held up as an example of what can be achieved in minor league baseball when persons in a community are willing to work for the game. He said that since the major leagues had to have the support in developing players he felt “certain” the minor leagues could expect more assistance from the majors.
———
Sixty Lewiston businessmen went back to school yesterday. They ate lunch in the Jenifer Junior High School cafeteria, then held a short business meeting in the school’s library.
The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members were guests of the students and of the school’s principal, Harvie E. Walker. In turn, businessmen took up a collection and turned over $59.50 to Walker. He said $25 of this will be given to the Lewiston Boys Club toward purchase of a water circulating machine to relieve strained muscles. The rest will be placed in the school’s student body fund.
The meeting was one in a series in which chamber members visit enterprises in the Lewiston area.