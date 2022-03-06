From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 6, 1962
KAMIAH — John W. Hartzen, Winona area rancher, Monday gave the Kamiah High School his second cash contribution in two weeks, the two amounts totaling $350.
Superintendent of Schools Don A. Blakeley reported Hartzen’s first contribution was $50 given to the basketball team in recognition of its sportsmanship in the last game of the district 2 class AA high school basketball tournament at Grange-ville. Blakeley said the money will be used for athletic equipment.
Hartzen, in presenting the $300 second amount, said it could be used in any way the school sees fit. Saying he was “extremely grateful,” Blakeley added that the money will be used for educational materials at the school.
Meanwhile, the student council voted to use the money on hand previously for purchase of a portable television set for use in classroom work. Dave Reeve and Jim Landmark were appointed to a committee to arrange for its purchase.
———
A new tall oil plant will be in production soon at the Potlatch Forests, Inc., Clearwater unit, E.C. Rettig, PFI executive vice president and general manager, said yesterday.
He told Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members facilities for production of the resinous oil may be completed “possibly in another month.” The oil is used in the sizing of paper and in manufacture of other products.
About 125 chamber members, including a number of PFI executives, attended the chamber’s luncheon meeting at PFI’s White Pine cafeteria on the plant grounds.