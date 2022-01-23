From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 23, 1962
Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members yesterday were told of new recreational facilities available at Brundage Mountain ski area near McCall.
Corey Engen, manager, noted that Lewiston has the closest airport to McCall, 170 miles south of here. He said the ski area is attracting skiers from throughout the Northwest, many of whom would stop first at Lewiston.
James W. Givens, Lewiston city attorney and ski enthusiast, said the Brundage Mountain area was by far “the best recreational ski area at which I’ve ever skied.”
———
Ice skating isn’t permitted on Mann’s Lake in Lewiston Orchards, Robert H. Budweg, manager of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, reminded skaters yesterday.
Budweg said even though the lake appears frozen, many areas are covered only with shell ice and skating would be extremely dangerous.