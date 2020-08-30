From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 30, 1960
Lewiston Poundmaster Henry Griner called on parents and youngsters yesterday to help keep dogs off school grounds.
Recalling that dogs often follow their young masters to school the first few days of the fall semester, Griner asked parents to attempt to keep the animals home. School starts tomorrow at Lewiston.
Griner said dogs on school grounds often create disturbances, and youngsters have been bitten trying to separate fighting dogs. Ordinance provides for impoundment of dogs creating such disturbances, the poundmaster said.
———
Ticket sales for the Lewiston Roundup appear to be running ahead of last year, it was reported yesterday.
Sales Committee Chairman Merel Stonebraker said by tomorrow advance ticket sales figures for the first performance, Sept. 9, should be compiled.
Tickets are being sold by the 22 board members covering 11 districts in Lewiston, Clarkston and Lewiston Orchards. Tickets are also being sold at a downtown booth.