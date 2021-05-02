From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 2, 1961
Attendance for the first six Lewis-Clark Bronc openings of the 1961 Northwest League baseball season was better than last year, Office Manager Mrs. John Buchholz reported yesterday.
The club has two systems for figuring its attendance this season and both showed an improvement over 1960.
The actual attendance for the first seven games, including the Sunday doubleheader, was 4,590 this year compared with 3,788 in 1960. Those figures include persons admitted on passes or as part of special promotions, such as ladies’ night, and represent an increase of 802.
———
An expanded building program planned by St. Joseph’s Hospital was given City Council approval last night without a word of dissent.
Council members noted Mr. and Mrs. Henry Felton, who live on the west side of Sixth Street, across from the hospital, had voiced the only objection earlier. They were not present.
The Lewiston Board of Adjustment Tuesday heard the hospital’s request for a zoning variance to permit addition to a plan it already had approved. Board members expressed approval of the plan but referred the request to the council for its opinion.