From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 19, 1960
Opening of the 4-Lane Drive-Inn at 159 Thain Road in Lewiston Orchards will be today.
The business is owned by J.N. Daugherty, who has operated a grocery, meat market and locker plant on the location since 1942. He has remodeled the grocery part of the building, but will continue to do custom meat cutting and processing in one section.
Daugherty, who has lived in the Lewiston area since 1918, operated a bus line from Lewiston to Enterprise, Ore., from 1939 to 1949. He said he is the only Orchards businessman still at the same location since 1941.
Free sodas and ice cream for children and special sandwich and luncheon bargains will be featured today.
———
Two clanking bulldozers pushed rock, sand and gravel for a dike into the Clearwater River yesterday. The nibbling water swept away the sand even as they worked.
But M.F. Castle, Spokane contractor who is trying for the third summer in as many years to lay a pipeline to Lewiston’s idle sewage plant on the north bank of the river, was optimistic.
“Conditions are better than in either of the other years,” Castle said. “The river should be low enough this time for us to make it.”