From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 9, 1961
A program of the caliber that “comes only once in a hundred years” has been arranged for the opening days of Lewiston’s centennial celebration next weekend, Jack Lee told Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors yesterday. Lee, chairman of the chamber’s Founder’s Day Committee, outlined activities for that day, Saturday, and other activities at a noon meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
Lee said interest is high in the Founder’s Day banquet Saturday night at the hotel. Alvin M. Josephy Jr. of New York City, publisher and historian, will speak. Tickets of which one part may be retained as a souvenir, are available from chamber members and at the chamber office.
Lee asked those interested in attending to purchase their tickets this week as reports on ticket sales are to be made by Thursday.
———
The closing of 11th Street between Chestnut and Diagonal streets, to provide traffic protection for students attending Holy Family Catholic School, was proposed at last night’s Clarkston City Council meeting.
The Rev. Fr. Albert F. Austen, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, which operates the school, presented a petition asking that the street be closed. It is about one half the length of an ordinary city block. A similar proposal was made in the fall of 1960, but turned down by a 4-3 council vote.
Fr. Austen said the closure “would be in the best interest of almost 400 children.” Barricades presently block the street, he said, but recently a child “was brushed” by a car which averted the blockades. He said 100 percent of the property owners have agreed to the street being closed.