From the Lewiston Tribune
July 4, 1961
The Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce will fire its 13th annual salute to Independence Day tonight at Adams Field. Jaycees have $1,000 worth of aerial firework displays for the program which starts at 8:45 with music and dancing by Lewiston and Clarkston entertainers.
The fireworks will begin at dusk. Members of the chamber will be in charge of firing the displays, which were manufactured at Spokane. Among the aerial features will be several honoring Lewiston’s centennial year.
Moving traffic will be prohibited on three Clarkston streets, police said. Parking will be allowed on Fourth and Fifth streets, but both ends of each street will be closed to parking and traffic.
Work on the new $626,000 U.S. Highway No. 95 bridge across the Clearwater River near Spalding, slowed during the high water months of spring, is picking up speed again, E. K. Montgomery of Lewiston said yesterday, Montgomery is the State Highway Department engineer assigned to the project.
Four of the 10 steel reinforced concrete piers which will support the 1,229-foot span have been completed. They are on either bank of the river. To be built this summer during low water are the other six piers in the river bed.
Montgomery said the river level appears to have dropped enough so the contractor, W.R. Cahoon of Pocatello, can begin to build a cofferdam to gain a water-free area in which to excavate pier footings. Work on this probably will start the first of next week, he said.