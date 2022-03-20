From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 20, 1962
More than 300 registrations for the Second District Science Fair next weekend have been received, Edward M. Frandsen, fair director, said yesterday. The number, he said, does not include Lewiston entries.
Frandsen said the registrations are well ahead of last year and the total entries should run considerably ahead of the 447 received in 1961. The fair will be held Friday and Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fair Building.
Judges for the divisions were announced. The committee choosing the judges included Donald E. White, Edward J. Hill Jr. and Edward D. Sanman Jr., Lewiston teachers. The fair is sponsored by the District No. 2 Mathematics and Science Association.
———
SPOKANE — The University of Idaho will provide about 10 additional football scholarships this year, the new head coach revealed Monday.
“There will be about 74 athletic scholarships available for the football squad,” said Dee Andros. This is about 10 more than available to former coach J. Neil “Skip” Stahley, he said.
Andros, former assistant at Illinois, told a luncheon meeting of sports writers and broadcasters that the extra scholarships should enable him to offer aid to some 20 new players next season.
The optimistic Andros promised fans an aggressive, hard-hitting team at Idaho next fall.