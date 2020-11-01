From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 1, 1960
KOOSKIA — John Mohr, a native Kooskian, was sworn in Monday as Kooskia postmaster. He succeeds Edward T. Gilroy, who is retiring after serving 27 years in the position.
Gilroy resigned as a grain warehouse manager to take over the position April 15, 1933. The Kooskia Post Office became a third-class post office shortly after his appointment.
The first Kooskia Post office was established May 25, 1896, when the town was known as Stuart, and did not receive the name of Kooskia until April 24, 1902.
———
A waxed paper parachute found by a Lewiston Orchards couple while elk hunting near Bovill over the weekend apparently was part of the equipment of a weather observation balloon, forecaster Robert Wing of the U.S. weather station said yesterday.
Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Johnston and their son, Michael, found the parachute on the ground with a cord from it tangled in a tree. They said it was about 4 feet in diameter and was light colored with splotches of red. A bamboo basket was attached to the shroud lines, and the cord which was entangled in the tree extended from the basket.
Wing said waxed paper parachutes of that type are released daily from weather stations at Spokane, Boise, Seattle and Medford, Ore. They carry a radio transmitting device which sends back weather information. When it reaches a high altitude, the balloon bursts and the parachute opens to keep the transmitting device from causing injury or damage when it falls.