From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 21, 1961
Nez Perce County residents have been asked to contribute to the yearly Red Cross chapter candy drive for a Christmas party Dec. 17 for veterans at the Boise Veterans Hospital.
The Nez Perce County chapter has participated in the drive since 1948. The Junior Red Cross of Boise, a teenage group, conducts the party.
Contributions of 1- or 2-pound cans of homemade or commercial candy will be received at the ARC office in the courthouse until Dec. 8. The goal for the Nez Perce chapter is 100 pounds.
———
OROFINO — E.M. Downing has been elected president of the Clearwater Historical Society.
Other officers are Mrs. Robert Spencer, vice president; Mrs. Roy Brooks, recording secretary; and Mrs. Jessie Blake as treasurer. Mrs. R. Stanley Pearce, outgoing president, will serve on the board of directors.
A film on “Idaho High Country” was shown at a recent meeting held at the elementary school. Anyone interested in the history of the county is urged to join the group, said Mrs. Pearce.