From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 24, 1962
Gary Sanossian, a 17-year-old Long Island, N.Y., youth who was in high school at this time last year, yesterday drew the opening night pitching assignment for the Lewis-Clark Broncs.
Beginning their defense of the Northwest League championship in a game with the Eugene Emeralds tonight at Bengal Field, the Broncs may need to juggle the lineup because of injury to the first baseman Bill Meyer.
Meyer was spiked during a home plate collision Sunday at Orofino, where the Broncs played the Tri-City Braves in an exhibition game. Five stitches were required to close the wound. Meyer might be able to play tonight but the odds are against it.
———
Lewiston High School ranked 10th in the state in the national mathematics contest, S. E. Ranta, guidance director, said yesterday. Ranta said Pocatello ranked first and Borah High School at Boise second.
Thirty-four seniors here took the examination, Ranta said. The rankings were determined by the top three scorers who made up each school’s team. The three highest students here were Gregory Speer, first; Katrina Streiff, second; and Mary Bjustrom, third.
Ranta said more students would have taken the test but the basketball team was at Pocatello for the state tournament when the exam was given.