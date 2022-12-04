Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 4, 2022 @ 6:44 am
Analysis
Asotin’s boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed some home cooking Saturday.
Earlier this month, the people of Nez Perce County sent a message:
From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 4, 1962
ANATONE — A Clearwater Power Co. crew made electrical connections Monday so lights could be turned on for night sledding at Fields Springs State Park, Park Superintendent Donald Floch reported.
He said about 15 were sledding there Sunday. The temperature was quite warm but snow was falling. An accumulated snow pack of about 7 inches and colder weather improved sledding conditions, he said.
Mrs. Bynum Brown said the temperature rose to 33 degrees at Anatone on Monday and was down to 26 by 4 p.m. She reported the snow about 5 to 6 inches deep in town.
———
Excavation began yesterday for a 42-unit motel to be constructed at 1023 Main St. on land leased from the Lewiston Motor Co. The motel is as yet unnamed.
No building permit was issued and City Building Inspector Matt A. Kovanen said none can be issued until he sees a complete set of building plans.
He said, however, he has given verbal approval to excavation work with the understanding that plans will be forthcoming by the time construction starts above ground level.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
It's back. Pick weekly winners for the chance to win $50.
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
This afternoon newsletter keeps readers informed on the latest developments related to coronavirus.
The Lewiston Tribune recently launched a new afternoon newsletter featuring stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.