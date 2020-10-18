From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 18, 1960
Equipment for a 200-bed emergency hospital arrived here yesterday for the city council civil defense organization.
It was stored at the Lewiston Boys Club, where a hospital will be set up if an emergency situation creates a need for it.
The equipment includes hospital-type cots, surgical items, drugs, oxygen supplies, sheets, blankets, sterilizers and other materials. There also is a 15-kilowatt generator powered by a gasoline engine and a water-pumping unit with a 1,500-gallon water storage tank.
———
The Kansas City Athletics have offered to renew their limited working agreement with the Lewiston Broncs for the 1961 season.
Henry Peters, director of farm club operations for Kansas City, indicated the continuance in correspondence and confirmed it in a telephone conversation with Bronc officials yesterday.
The 1960 season was the first for the limited pact between the American League club and the Northwest League Broncs. Under the agreement, the Athletics supplied the Broncs with a number of players and financial assistance in meeting the team payroll.