From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 27, 1960
Today marks the 59th anniversary of the beginning of Lewiston’s park system.
Sept. 27, 1901, an ordinance to provide for “the ornamentation and improvement of the parks, commons, public pleasure drives and boulevards now owned, or that may hereafter be acquired by the city of Lewiston,” was adopted by the city council.
Pioneer Park, earlier called Fifth Street Park because of its location at the top of Fifth Street Grade, was the first of the beauty spots developed by the city. In the years when building of homes had just begun on Normal Hill, the city cemetery was moved from this park to its present location.
———
An automatic gauge for measuring the level of the Clearwater River is expected to be installed half a mile below the Spalding Bridge by April and in time to measure the spring high water. It will replace a hand-operated gauge on the bridge.
Robert Roland, meteorologist in charge of the U.S. weather station at Lewiston Airport, said a device known as a Telemark will be installed. It permits the weather station to obtain river readings merely by dialing a telephone number.
The reading is given in responding buzzes. The first group of buzzes indicates the number of feet in tens. The next gives units of feet. For example, two buzzes followed by three would indicate 23 feet. The third series indicates the number of 10ths of feet, and the final series the number of 100ths of feet.