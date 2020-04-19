From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 19, 1960
Long distance calls between Lewiston and Spokane will be going underground soon. Pacific Telephone-Northwest Manager Gordon Davenport of Lewiston announced yesterday that the final phase of construction activity on the Lewiston-Spokane buried cable has started.
A crew of Western Electric technicians is installing electronic equipment in the Lewiston telephone building at Third and D streets, and at six other major locations along the cable’s 100-mile route.
The equipment will handle up to 20 simultaneous calls using only two pairs of wires.
———
Interest quickened yesterday in the June 7 primary election. Two Democrats, W.J. Duclos, a Lewiston merchant policeman who served with the Lewiston police force 10 years, and William E. Randall, Lewiston clothing store owner, announced they will seek the position of Nez Perce County coroner.
The other Democrats also filed petitions of candidacy. They were State Rep. J. W. Monroe of Culdesac, who is seeking reelection to his fifth term of office, and Elmer Heitman, Lewiston real estate dealer, who is seeking his first term as First District county commissioner. Both had announced their candidacies earlier.
Several Democrats also filed for election as precinct committeemen.
With the deadline Saturday for candidates to file, the most sharply contested races appeared to be those of First District commissioner and coroner.