From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 28, 1961
A new store, known as the 88 Variety Store, will open in about two weeks at 624 Main St. It will be operated by Carl Barker of Lewiston and Peyton Hawes of Portland, who operate Pay Less Drugs here.
Barker said the new store will be operated independently of the drug store and is independently owned. Nothing in the new store will be sold for more than 88 cents.
A building permit for remodeling the store building, which formerly housed the Diamond Shop, was issued yesterday to Norman McLeod, owner of the property. It was obtained by Gus Larkin, Lewiston, a general contractor. Estimated cost of the job was $5,000.
———
Ten women started their first of about 2,000 hours of study last night at the opening meeting of the 1961-62 class of the Clarkston School of Practical Nursing.
Classes for the first four weeks will be held at Clarkston High School. For the next 11 months they will engage in clinical work. Upon completion of the course, graduates will be eligible to take Washington or Idaho practical nurse examinations. Mrs. Lois Daschle of Clarkston is instructor.
Students include Pansy Blake, Mrs. Florence Dunlap, Mrs. Melba Hines, Mrs. Norma Nave, Mrs. Anne Nichols and Mrs. Donna White of Clarkston; Mrs. Elizabeth Squires, Asotin; and Mrs. Margaret Benson, Mrs. Wanda Jensen and Mrs. Veda Yount of Lewiston.