KOOSKIA — The Fish Butte Lookout on the Lochsa District of the Clearwater National Forest was temporarily manned Sunday by Forrest Billings, of Missoula, Mont.
Billings, who worked this lookout post last year, will be moved to Castle Butte later in the season, Ranger Louis Hartig said.
The spraying of brush by helicopter in the Bimrick area was to have been completed Monday, with the fire guard school to get underway Tuesday. This school will last for four days with Roy Schenck, district fireguard chief, as instructor.
Safety and woods work along with map reading will be taken up after the orientation and introduction are given by Hartig on the first day. The second day is devoted to compass work, power and hand saws, radio, telephone and ground signals. On Thursday, Woodrat Lookout will be utilized for fire practice and the last day will be devoted to crew training and stepped up methods of fire fighting.
The school will be held at the Smith Creek work center located about 20 miles east of Kooskia.
———
The Wenatchee YMCA Youth Circus will give its fifth annual performance at Lewiston at Bengal Field tonight. The circus, which includes about 75 boys and girls ranging in age from 6 to 18, is the only traveling youth circus in the country.
The Wenatchee Youth Circus is now in its ninth season. The subject of a picture story in the Saturday Evening post earlier this year, the circus has scheduled 16 performances at the World’s Fair at Seattle.
The youths in the circus, some of whom have been with it for six or seven years, maintain the approximately $50,000 worth of equipment which the circus has accumulated for its performances. They raise and dismantle all their own apparatus at every stop.