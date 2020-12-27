From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 27, 1960
For those who are interested in getting their 1961 Christmas tree one year early, there are a few available in Lewiston and Clarkston. And they are free.
Independent retailers and service station operators who sell trees as a sideline said yesterday they plan to throw leftover Christmas trees away, but some of them indicated they would give them free to anyone who would like them.
———
The first Potlatch Forests Inc. pulp-paper mill went into operation 10 years ago yesterday, the first pulpboard rolling off the machine at 10 a.m.
It was discolored by the newly installed equipment, but by late afternoon a product of the desired quality was being produced. The new mill began on a 24-hour, seven-day-week operation.
The new plant went into operation 10 months and one week after work on it began in February of 1950. The plan for the addition to PFI’s lumber operations was announced in October of 1949, and the new mill was to have been completed by Jan. 1, 1951.
In the final stages, workmen were on the job around the clock in a successful attempt to complete it ahead of schedule. The firm added a second pulp-paper unit in 1955.