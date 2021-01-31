From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 31, 1961
Book circulation at the Nez Perce County library nearly doubled this month compared with January of last year. Circulation figures were given yesterday at the library board’s meeting.
A total of 3,291 books were checked out during the current month, according to Mrs. C. Wallace Meckstroth, president. This includes 2,016 from the central library at Lewiston Orchards and 1,275 from the bookmobile. The library is beginning its third year of operation.
In January of last year, 1,734 books were circulated, and in December 1960, a total of 2,696 books was circulated.
———
New administration changes in the national surplus food program have not yet affected Nez Perce County or the state, two county officials said yesterday.
A.B. McCready, county commissioner, and Mrs. Max L. Fisher, county welfare director, said no information has been received from the state capital concerning an expanded food distribution program.
Idaho and her 44 counties are presently not participating in the national “food-to-needy” program. Idaho is one of eight states not accepting surplus foods, except for some county hospital and school cafeteria programs.