From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 20, 1961
Mike Miltenberger and Jay Henry combined to pitch a seven-inning no-hitter against Grangeville at Bengal Field last night as the Lewiston Junior Legion baseball team posted an easy 15-0 victory.
Miltenberger pitched the first five innings, striking out 13 batters, and Henry finished up, striking out three over the last two innings.
Grangeville had just five base runners. One reached first on a dropped third strike, another was safe on a Miltenberger error and three were walked.
Lewiston, on the other hand, scored in every inning, highlighted by a six-run fourth inning.
———
CULDESAC — The second annual barbecue held by the Culdesac Grange Sunday at the village park drew 150. Grangers from Lewis, Idaho, Latah and Nez Perce counties attended as well as nonGrangers from the surrounding area.
Wayne Paris, grange master, said that, financially speaking, the barbecue was more successful than last year’s. The money will be used to pay for paint used on the outside of the Grange hall and for other improvements that must be made on the hall.
Grange-sponsored 4-H clubs made 36 loaves of homemade bread and helped serve during the barbecue, Mr. and Mrs. Kendry Gimlin, co-chairmen of the committee cooking the meat, and Mrs. Walter Halsey, Mrs. L. R. Davis and Corey Scrimsher, in charge of the rest of the food, pronounced it better than last year.