From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 24, 1961
A lease to permit erection of an $8,000 tourist information center near the intersection of Highways 95 and 410 was approved by the City Council last night.
The council acted on the request of Advance Idaho Members, a Lewiston organization which already had negotiated with the State Highway Department for the land. It won approval of the Idaho Department of Commerce & Development last summer for the structure to house the center.
It will be a modernistic structure with a steep V roof, a design that won over other entries as the standard model for such centers about the state. Its appearance will permit motorists to recognize it readily. The basic plan, by Lewiston architects Putnam & Dimke, may be used for a structure of any size. The one here is to be 20-by-30 feet.
———
OLYMPIA — President C. Clement French of Washington State University said Monday the institution will need nearly $3 million more than recommended in Gov. Rosellini’s 1961-63 biennial budget.
Dr. French, testifying before a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations subcommittees, said WSU’s Board of Regents is asking for $35,262,088 from the state’s general fund for education and general operating programs.
In addition, French said the Board of Regents recommends an expenditure of $6,985,483 for capital outlays.