From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 18, 1961
An Air Force C123 twin-engine troop carrier plane will be on display at the Lewiston Centennial Air Fair at Lewiston Airport on Sunday, Stanley Lafrenz said he was advised this week. Lafrenz is vice chairman of the Aviation Committee of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
The plane, equipped with a rear loading ramp, carries from 80 to 100 passengers. It is an improved version of the C119. The plane is now being brought to Lewiston from Mountain Home Air Force Base through arrangements made by Sgt. Frank Owens, Air Force recruiter at Lewiston.
The Army’s aviation division also will have planes on display, Lt. Col. Richard Fulmer, Army liaison offer at Lewiston, reported.
———
Six-hundred pounds of free, surplus food commodities were distributed to six families yesterday on the first day of operation of a surplus food store at 1346 13th St. The distribution center for welfare recipients and other qualified families and individuals will be open each day from 9 to 4 under the management of James Usher. It will serve Asotin and Garfield counties.
Staples distributed yesterday were peanut butter, rice, dry beans, dried eggs, powdered milk, rolled oats, flour, corn meal and lard. The families were given market baskets and instructed to select from the supplies the amount needed for their family. Cards on the wall behind each stack of food show how many packages are authorized for families having from one to 10 children.
Usher said the average family among those who use the store yesterday had five children. All brought cars in which to load the packages.