From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 1, 1962
The Idaho Jay-C-Ettes have made the North Idaho Children’s Home a state project for the next year, Mrs. Larry E. Stout, of Lewiston, newly elected state president of the group, reported yesterday.
The action was taken at a weekend state meeting of the Jay-C-Ettes at Coeur d’Alene.
The Lewiston club of the organization has listed the children’s home as its project for two years, Mrs. Stout noted, doing some work for the home two years ago and last year contributing a little more than $1,000 to renovation projects and the installation of kitchen appliances. Now, she said, all clubs in the state will make contributions to the home. She added that hopes are to do more renovation and to buy needed beds.
———
A new reservoir in Latah County built specifically for fishing will be available to anglers on June 4.
It is Spring Valley Lake, built by the Idaho Fish and Game Department as one step in its continuing campaign to provide more sport for the growing army of fishermen. The 52-acre lake, 40 feet deep, is 6 miles from Troy. It was formed by backing up Spring Valley Creek, a tributary of Bear Creek, which flows into the Potlatch River.
Financed by license funds, construction of the dam was started after the close of the fishing season last fall and completed in time to fill the reservoir with the spring runoff. Cost of the project, including purchase of land, was $156,000. Considerable land surrounding the lake was purchased to assure free access for the public and to protect the watershed from erosion.