From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 5, 1960
Some 2,500 people flooded Adams Field last night, for a two-hour Independence Day program sponsored by the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Twelve hundred dollars worth of fireworks erupted in less than 30 minutes.
America’s new 50-star flag unfolded in the initial display, engineered by Ray Servatius, Jaycee ground display chairman. “Pyrotechnical Fantasy,” a heterogeneous mass of rockets shooting skyward through another rocket maze propelled from two 10-foot rotating poles, was handled by Mick O’Shaughnessy, aerial display chairman.
———
Lewiston and Lewiston Orchards students attending the two summer school sessions here will resume classes this morning following a three-day holiday.
Approximately 100 students in the elementary summer school program will return to class today at Webster and Warner schools. The classes meet from 8 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and will conclude July 22.
Students attending the Lewiston High School summer classes will return to class at 7:30 a.m. A second class meets at 9 a.m. The session will conclude July 29.