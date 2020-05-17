From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 17, 1960
ASOTIN — Edward Bucholz, Asotin town clerk-treasurer, heads as president a list of new officers of the Asotin Lions Club announced Monday. He succeeds C.R. Wilson, Asotin contractor.
Other officers are Stanley Ausman, first vice president; Kenneth Hollenbeck, second vice president; Arnold Kimble, third vice president; Dewey Scheibe, secretary-treasurer; Earle Ausman, tail twister; Merle Shirley, lion tamer; and C.R. Wilson and Lawrence A. Wilson, trustees for two-year terms.
———
UNIONTOWN — Occupation of the new St. Boniface Catholic School building started here Monday, advanced from next fall because of a change in building plans.
It was decided to add an entrance portico, but the new building is so close to the old that it could not be done without starting the wrecking job. It is intended to have the portico finished and the new construction done for a June 9 dedication. That date marks the 50th anniversary of the consecration of St. Boniface Church.
The old building first was St. Andrew’s Convent. It was built in 1884 at a cost of $5,000 by Benedictine nuns from Switzerland who came here after a brief residence in the Willamette Valley near Portland. From the first, it has had day students, and it also has accommodated boarding students.