From the Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 23, 1960
A 23-voice acapella group from Boles Home in northeast Texas sang last night at the Lewiston Church of Christ.
Known as the Bell Santo Singers, the group is made up of orphan children between 13 and 19 who live at the home, which is maintained through donations from the nearly 15,000 Church of Christ congregations throughout the country.
They sang selections from the hymns of the church and choral arrangements and spirituals. The singers will leave today by bus for Boise and then performances at Salt Lake City and Denver.
———
The weatherman helped Lewiston High School’s Bengals get into the spirit of football by providing nippy, autumn-like air for an early-morning workout yesterday at Harris Field.
Sixty-eight prospects went through two practice sessions yesterday. Coach Bud Riley said the twice-daily routine would continue through Saturday.
Much of the time at these early sessions is devoted to conditioning — running and calisthenics. The Bengals are also being introduced to their offensive system a little at a time and will get some work this week on defensive fundamentals.