From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 5, 1961
Real problems face principals in elementary schools today, said Martin Tate, of Phoenix, Ariz., to 30 principals here yesterday. The conflicts in the “war of the minds of men” must be won, Tate said, to develop the concept of responsible individual citizenship in a democracy.
Tate, national president of the Department of Elementary School Principals of the National Education Association, was keynote speaker at a two-day workshop for elementary school principals of districts 1 and 2. The sessions are being held at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
Tate said better preparation is necessary for school principals, a continued upgrading of professional standards and a continued learning process to keep abreast of the times after becoming a working principal.
———
Workmen yesterday poured concrete curbs and a sidewalk for a new emergency entrance and outpatient exit on the south side of St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The driveway is about twice the width of the old. The sidewalk beside it leads to a doorway in the new west wing where outpatients will leave the hospital. Space for several cars to stop, instead of the former cramped space for one, is being provided at the end of the driveway.