From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 27, 1961
Lewiston Centennial costumes drew varied reactions when delegates and their wives wore them at a state AFL-CIO convention at Boise recently, Mrs. Leonard Palmer, Lewiston, told the Daytime Toastmistresses Club yesterday.
They were a sensation the day they were worn on the convention floor and in the audience, Mrs. Palmer said. Then some of the women went shopping in their costumes. In the party were Mrs. Palmer, Mrs. Marion (Bud) Little of Lewiston and Mrs. William Hoop, Priest River, who had been loaned a costume.
At a department store, a young girl spotted the group and admired the garments. “You look so pretty I want my mother to see you,” she said.
The mother appeared, looked over the trio and with upmost condescension said: “Oh, they’re just from the circus.”
———
When the Robert Salo family, Clarkston Heights, bought a chipmunk from some friends several weeks ago, they thought they had only one more addition to their menagerie of 11 cats, one dog, a rabbit, a lamb and several cattle.
But, as it turned out, “Chippie” the chipmunk was a bargain at $2.50. Chippie was a female, and now the Salos have six baby chipmunks.
Chippie alone was enough to look after. One day soon after the Salos bought her, she slipped through the bars of the birdcage in which she was confined and the family chased the rocket-like little animal through the house, finally cornering her in a console radio. That was only one episode.