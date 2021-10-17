From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 17, 1961
Lewis-Clark Normal basketball coach Helge Carlson greeted 25 candidates for the 1961-62 squad yesterday. The group included only four veterans instead of the expected six.
Members of last winter’s squad who reported yesterday are Dennis Halsey, of Anatone, Larry Judd, of Weippe, Ramon Hooker, of Mountain Home, and Frank Powell, of Clarkston.
Larry Vann, of Craigmont, has been forced to forego basketball this year because of a conflict with his class schedule. Also absent was Gib Wheeler. Carlson said he hadn’t talked to Wheeler but some of the players said they had heard the Priest River sophomore didn’t intend to play basketball this year.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Contractors are working against time at Elk City to complete before the freeze-up a set of new buildings for the Elk City Ranger Station of the Nez Perce Forest.
The $97,500 construction job will provide replacements for just about all of the antiquated buildings previously in use, according to James Stephenson, forest administrative officer. The work is nearing completion.
Included are an office and warehouse valued at $39,000; a barracks with kitchenette and full basement valued at $23,000; a $19,000 garage-shop; a $3,500 gasoline and oil storage building; a $5,000 sewer system; and an $8,000 water system. The last figure includes the cost of site development.