From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 17, 1962
The outfield will be a bit brighter for Northern League baseball games at Bengal Field this season.
A new 16-light pole will be erected this week at the south-east corner of the park to provide additional illumination for left field.
The baseball club has made other improvements to the park in preparation for the season, which opens next Tuesday with the Broncs playing the Eugene Emeralds.
———
Members of the Wowookia Lodge of the Boy Scout honorary, Order of the Arrow, clad in Indian regalia, conducted a Clearwater district court of honor last night at Jenifer Junior High School gymnasium. About 250 adults and 150 Scouts attended.
James Nelson is chief and William Siverly is vice chief. Scott Weber was clerk of the court and Tim Armour was general chairman.
Highlight of the court was the tapping of 16 boys and three adults for membership in the order.