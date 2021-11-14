From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 14, 1961
The Lewis-Clark Broncs, operated by the Lewiston Baseball Club Inc., showed a net profit of $16,773.68 in their 1961 Northwest League operations, stockholders in the club were told last night at the club’s annual meeting at the American Legion home.
President Don St. Marie immediately recommended the profit be put aside in a new park building fund. He said the Broncs could count on using Bengal Field for only two more years.
At the time of the annual meeting last year, the Broncs showed an operating deficit of $4,469.12.
———
Fifty Lewis-Clark Normal School students and Lewiston and Clarkston residents attended the first rehearsal of the LCNS sponsored Handel’s “Messiah,” which will be sung Dec. 13 and 14 at the school.
Stuart Churchill, director of music at LCNS, is directing the production, which is being presented for the second year by the group. Churchill said about 30 students and 20 adults were at the rehearsal last night.
The next rehearsal will be Monday night at the school and each week thereafter the choir will rehearse Tuesday evenings with the college-community orchestra.