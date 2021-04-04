From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 4, 1961
The City Council gave conditional approval last night to a plan to study the feasibility of constructing a municipal golf course on city-county land south of Lewiston Airport.
It approved spending $200 for the study if that much can be spared from the budget of the Parks & Recreation Department.
The plan was presented by Raymond Bolland on behalf of the Lewiston Lions Club. He said the county commissioners have indicated approval of the plan but have no funds for it in the current budget. Bolland said the Lions Club favors the plan and will help with the feasibility study and a fundraising campaign.
The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce will not recommend adoption of Mountain Standard Time before the matter has been thoroughly studied and discussed, George Thiessen, president, told chamber directors yesterday.
The chamber endorsed daylight saving time at its meeting March 20. The next day, Thiessen suggested a change to Mountain Standard Time might be the best solution to the problem.
The state of Washington will adopt fast time at midnight April 30. Idaho south of the Salmon River and the Wallace-Kellogg area already are on Mountain time.