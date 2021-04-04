Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 65F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.