From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 15, 1960
Lewiston schools Superintendent C.L. Booth yesterday described the current need for additional classrooms in the Lewiston system as “the final aftermath of World War II.”
Booth spoke at a noon meeting of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce at the Hotel Lewis-Clark in behalf of the $800,000 bonding program for school expansion on which district voters will ballot Monday.
He predicted that the schools will undergo another expansion in a few years when the slackwater navigation program on the Snake River is completed and there is another influx of population to the Lewiston area.
———
Before daylight saving time could be put into effect in Nez Perce County it would probably require approval of either the state Legislature or the U.S. Congress.
That was the opinion expressed yesterday by officials of this area who are concerned with the problem that arose when Washington state voted last week to adopt “fast” time.
“According to the letter of the law,” County Attorney Owen Knowlton said, county offices have to be open by 9 a.m. in the morning. Therefore, according to a strict interpretation of the law, the first county could not act without first getting state approval of a time change.”