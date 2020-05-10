From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 10, 1960
The first of 80 steel and concrete support pillars were erected yesterday for Crestview Chapel mausoleum, which is under construction at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston Orchards.
Darold K. Hawkey, manager of the cemetery, said all of the pillars should be in place by today. Then the construction of the building’s concrete, granite and marble walls and roof will begin.
Construction of the $200,000 structure began last June. Administrative offices in the building were completed last September, and the structure should be finished by December.
———
Doctors, nurses and technicians snuffed out two make-believe fires at St. Joseph’s Hospital last night under the watchful eyes of Lewiston Fire Chief Leonard Ellis.
John Ernsdorff, hospital business administrator, said the drill — one of three held annually by the hospital — was the most successful in recent years.
All of the 30 employes on duty at the hospital took part in the test, and Ernsdorff said all played their roles according to plan. Patients took no part, and few of them knew about the test.