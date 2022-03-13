From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 13, 1962
Lewiston School Board last night voted to renew for one year the lease granting the use of Bengal Field to the Lewis-Clark Broncs of the Northwest League.
Previously, the club had held a five-year lease with option to renew. This expired with the 1961 season. The option feature was deleted from the wording of the new lease.
Because the school district will ultimately need the land for other purposes and because the professional baseball club needs improved facilities, the club has recently been searching for another site.
———
Foresters for Potlatch Forests Inc. recently completed an experimental seeding of 50 acres of clear-cut land about 5 miles north of Clarkia. Garry Ringold, area forest administrator, and Philip Klein, industrial forester, both of Potlatch, carried out the project using hand seeders and 190 pounds of tree seed.
Grand fir, Douglas fir and Engelmann spruce seed used on the project was obtained from cones purchased last fall from school children of Potlatch and Elk River. PFI purchased more than 380 bushels of cones in the Potlatch area alone, providing an income of almost $900 to some of the young people in the area. The seed obtained was used for several projects.
The cones were sent to the PFI seed extraction and treating plant at Lewiston, where the seed was removed, treated with a rodent repellent and coated with a silver-colored talc to discourage birds from eating it.